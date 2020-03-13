Latest coronavirus updates for farmers…as they happen

As the country reels from the impact of the novel coronavirus Covid-19, Irish agricultural stakeholders are responding in different manners to the outbreak and resulting Government measures to curtail the virus.

In a statement yesterday, Thursday, March 12, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that indoor gatherings of 100 people and outdoor gatherings of 500 people should be cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Varadkar also advised people to work remotely where it is possible to do so, announcing a closure of schools, colleges and childcare facilities around the country as part of the country’s response to Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Department of Health said that 27 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed, bringing the total number of new cases to 70.

Of the 27 new cases, 22 are associated with contact with already confirmed cases, two are associated with community transmission and three cases are associated with travel.

Friday – 12:51pm – Colleges

Agricultural science students in third level institutions around the country have been informed that “face-to-face events with students” have been cancelled but online learning will continue.

Yesterday UCD announced it was closing for “face-to-face events with students”, adding that it has postponed examinations planned for March, with an alternative format for these yet to be decided. Arrangements for the end of trimester examinations in May have yet to be made, UCD added.

UCC, Waterford IT and Dundalk IT have also said that physical classroom and lab activities will cease but modules will continue through online learning.

Meanwhile, Teagasc colleges around the country will be closing, following the Government’s advice on the closure of educational institutions.

Teagasc is making contingency arrangements to deal with closures and will be in direct contact with learners in this regard.

Friday – 12:30pm – Marts

Carnaross Mart has today confirmed that it will resume business as normal on Monday evening, March 16, when a weanling sale is due to take place. However, restrictions will be in place due to the coronavirus.

Yesterday, the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) revealed that marts will be limiting the number of people attending individual ringsides to 100 people at a time on a rotation basis as part of their plans to follow Government protocols.

Friday – 10:55am – Farm organisations

Earlier today Macra na Feirme established a management group to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and has moved to suspend meetings and competitions to minimise the threat of the coronavirus.

Yesterday, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) all cancelled their March meetings and events, urging their members to follow Government guidelines.