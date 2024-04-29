Deutz Fahr has recently launched a new range of tractors that are said to embody versatility, modularity, strength and good value for money within the utility mid-segment.

This segment represents what is commonly referred to as stockman’s tractors, machines which are bigger and more capable than compacts yet are lacking the power and size deemed necessary for tillage operations.

Deutz Fahr has named this new series of tractor the Series 5 Keyline and they are said to be designed to offer maximum flexibility while ensuring reliable performance.

Ideal for small yards

Agility is one major consideration in the format of these tractors, thanks to a tight turning circle and the latest thinking in transmissions, which, in this case involves the company’s power shuttle with adjustable response. Manoeuvrability is paramount for loader tractors

This includes its own Stop&Go system where the tractor can be brought to a halt by pressure on the brake pedal, when released it moves off again with no need to touch the clutch.

The ComfortClutch, which also comes as standard, allows the operator to shift one gear at a time without the use of the clutch. There is also the option of a Hi-Lo Powershift transmission.

Four models from Deutz Fahr

This new series comprises four models; the larger 5085, 5095 and 5105 Keyline models meet the Tier V standard thanks to an SCR catalyst. The rated power for each is 75hp, 86hp and 97hp respectively.

The smaller 5075 Keyline at 65hp has a DOC catalyst and DPF unit, thus it does not require adblue.

The same three-cylinder FARMotion engine with a displacement of 2.88L is fitted to all four machines. The new tractors can be still be useful in the open field

To cater for road transport, each tractor is capable of 40km/h at 1,800rpm to save fuel, and are equipped with a four-wheel braking system with wet discs to improve braking capacity and safety.

A 56L/min open centre pump supplies up to three mechanical auxiliary spool valves and the rear power lift has a capacity of 2,500kg, this can be increased to 3,500kg if required.