All of government is “committed” to work to ensure that Ireland will retain its nitrates derogation, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has told Agriland.

The minister said he received support from all of Cabinet for a memo which outlined the work already done to improve water quality, supports provided by government and additional elements “under consideration”.

Nitrates derogation

A plan will be finalised “over the next period of time”, outlining how the government will work to secure the nitrates derogation, according to Minister McConalogue who said that “all of government is committed to this”.

This plan to be finalised by the minister will build on the work of the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group, which recently completed a review of the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP).

This planned approach will identify how sustainable farm practices can contribute to improvements in water quality under the following core areas:

Changes being made from a regulatory, enforcement and compliance perspective;

How farmers are being incentivised and supported;

Working with industry and stakeholders;

Potential future measures.

Ireland has availed of a nitrates derogation since 2006. Over 6,500 farmers have applied for the 2024 nitrates derogation, according to the DAFM. The current nitrates derogation runs until the end of 2025.

Water quality group

The minister confirmed that a new independent chair of the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group will be announced in the “next short period of time”. Currently, the group is chaired by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The group includes representatives of the farm organisations, the agri-food industry, Teagasc, private agricultural consultants, local authorities, An Fóram Uisce and officials from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the DAFM.

The aim of the working group is to identify and commit to demonstrative actions that will facilitate the agricultural sector contribute to improved water quality.