The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has launched its manifesto for candidates in the European Parliament Election in June, focusing on the importance of co-ops in Ireland’s rural economy.

The document outlines what MEPs need to deliver on regarding key issues ranging from simplification of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), animal welfare regulations, the nitrates directive, climate action and the bioeconomy.

ICOS President, Edward Carr said: “This isn’t a manifesto for our incoming and returning MEPs to take as soundbites for their electoral contest.

“It is instead a matter of urgency that these pressing matters are addressed in Europe and in Ireland’s best interests.”

The document presents a strategic set of requirements aimed at supporting sustainable agriculture, ensuring food security, and fostering the economic vitality of rural communities in Ireland and Europe.

ICOS has urged everyone with an interest in the rural economy to consider its manifesto and make their views known to candidates going forward in the EU elections.

Reduce complexity

The ICOS manifesto sets out a vision to advance agricultural practices, enhance environmental stewardship, and bolster the socio-economic framework supporting farmers across Europe, particularly in Ireland.

It begins with a call for the simplification of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), emphasising the necessity of a robust, workable, and well-funded CAP that minimises bureaucracy, allowing farmers to focus more on productivity and less on compliance.

Animal welfare

Recognising the unique challenges faced by Ireland as an island, the manifesto stresses the importance of practical animal welfare regulations that consider Ireland’s reliance on live exports within the single market.

It advocates for the continuation of the ICOS charter on calf welfare, ensuring that animal welfare is both practical and sustainable.

Climate and environment

Addressing environmental concerns, the manifesto seeks engagement from the EU to recognise and support the role of cooperatives in improving water quality, particularly through the nitrates directive.

It calls for regular updates and applications of best available technologies in nutrient management, while also supporting the nitrates derogation, which it has said is crucial for the Irish dairy sector.

On climate action, the manifesto aims to balance the needs of food production with environmental protection, with a dual goal of minimising agriculture’s impact on natural resources while ensuring food security.

It calls for a fair transition for farmers needing to shift away from primary food production due to external pressures like climate change.

The manifesto envisions the development of a robust bioeconomy, urging encouragement for cooperatives to lead the way in decarbonisation through the sustainable use of natural resources and renewable energy.

It is calling on Europe to establish a roadmap for the bioeconomy that supports cooperatives and farmer suppliers.

ICOS also highlights the strategic role of cooperatives in achieving sustainability goals set out in the EU Green Deal.

2025 is the ‘UN Year of the Co-operative’ so ICOS is advocating for enhanced training programmes for cooperative directors and board members to prepare them for future challenges.

Dialogue and demographics

The manifesto also highlights what it said is “the polarisation of debate” within EU institutions and seeks for this to be addressed by politicians and officials.

It calls for inclusive consultation processes that involve farmers and cooperatives in discussions that directly impact them, advocating for a continued strategic dialogue among all stakeholders in the environmental and agricultural sectors.

The demographic challenges of ageing farmers are also highlighted with a focus on generational renewal.

The manifesto identifies the shortage of young farmers as a critical issue, proposing that the EU should develop a comprehensive strategy that includes socio-economic checks for young farmers in upcoming legislation, ensuring they are integrated into the sector without too many barriers or burdens.

“This is a call to action for MEPs to recognise and support the irreplaceable role of cooperatives in not only sustaining, but enhancing, the agricultural and rural landscape of Europe,” Carr continued.

“As we face increasingly complex challenges, from stringent compliance demands to volatile market conditions, it’s imperative that the new EU Parliament understands and champions the cooperative cause.

“We need to have a sensible and sensitive legislative framework that acknowledges the unique pressures on agriculture and rural economies.

“With stringent EU directives, unpredictable weather patterns, and economic pressures escalating, the manifesto is a blueprint for ensuring the continued success and sustainability of the Irish and European agricultural sectors,” he added.

ICOS

ICOS has said that the next European Parliament will be the most important in a generation for Irish and European food producers.

ICOS is the umbrella body for the cooperative movement in Ireland – including dairy processing cooperatives and livestock marts – whose associated businesses have a combined turnover in the region of €16 billion.

They have 175,000 individual members, employing 12,000 people in Ireland, and a further 24,000 people overseas.

In total, there are 1,000 co-ops in Ireland, and the largest 100 organisations employ approximately 40,000 people.