A new animal facility which is being developed at Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Mountbellew (Mountbellew Agricultural College) will support the commercial sheep enterprise at the college.

The chair of Mountbellew Agricultural College, Tom Parlon along with representatives from Teagasc and ATU recently welcomed Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to the east Galway campus.

While there, the minister turned the first sod on the college’s planned new Sheep Housing and Handling Facility on the campus’ live farm.

New animal facility

The new facility is expected to be an integral part of the training programmes in Mountbellew, supporting the college’s commercial sheep enterprise and allowing learners to engage in a “meaningful way” with the college farm activities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister McConalogue said: “This year Mountbellew Agricultural College celebrates 120 years in existence. When founded it was the first of its kind in Ireland. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue (centre) with (l-r): Ronan Grealis; John Hurley; Barry Bonar; Padraic Cunniffe; Dr. Edna Curley, Mountbellew Agricultural College

“It is fitting that we should mark that milestone by planning for the educational needs of future generations of students.

“When completed, the sheep handling and housing facility will undoubtedly enhance the experience of those students who come here from all over the country to learn about sheep farming.

“Good practices in animal breeding, flock health and grassland management are the central to the achievement of financial gains and technical efficiency in sheep farming,” the minister added.

Minister McConalogue explained that he is committed to supporting the sheep sector to improve its competitiveness and productivity.

“The return on those investments and supports will have associated benefits for its economic and climate efficiency,” he continued.

“I am certain that, on completion, the new sheep facility will prove a valuable asset to the college and enhance its well-deserved reputation for delivering excellent training programmes.”

Dr. Edna Curley, principal of Mountbellew Agricultural College, ATU campus, commented: “For our learners and around a super team of staff, host farmers, stakeholders, neighbours, family and friends we are building our infrastructure.

“We are building upon a wonderful foundation established by the Franciscan Brothers and we hope to do them proud in our work and carry on their legacy here in Mountbellew.”

Dr. AnneMarie Butler, head of education, Teagasc, added: “[This] marks the commencement of an exciting new development for Mountbellew Agricultural College which will benefit learners, staff, the sheep enterprise, stakeholders and the wider region.

“Learners will enjoy state-of-the-art sheep facilities while developing and enhancing their practical skills and knowledge.”

Mountbellew Agricultural College

Mountbellew Agricultural College has almost 900 students studying a range of full-time and part-time courses from levels 5 to degree level 8, delivered by Teagasc, ATU and Laois Offaly Education and Training Board (ETB).

The programmes are designed to promote understanding of specific disciplines such as rural enterprise and agri-business, environmental management and recently, agricultural engineering.

The college is also situated next to Mountbellew Mart, which will be the venue for the 2024 all-Ireland and all-nations sheep shearing and wool handling championships next month.