Ireland South MEP candidate Cynthia Ní Mhurchú has called for small farmers who have renovated self catering units on their farm to be exempt from upcoming legislation on short-term lets.

The Short Term Tourist Letting Bill is currently under consideration following the successful passing of the EU Regulation for Short Term Rentals in the European Parliament.

Ní Mhurchú called on Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, who is responsible for the bill to “exempt agri- tourism”.

Ní Mhurchú asked Minister Martin “not to criminalise small farmers”.

Short-term lets

“Whilst these agri- tourism buildings would not be suitable for a longer term lets as they are located on the family farm, they would be suited to more short term summer rentals.

“The value of this is two fold in that it gives farming families a lifeline to support their income but also offers tourists the opportunity to engage with Irish farming and heritage,” Ní Mhurchú said.

“Agri-tourism can sustain rural family farms. It brings tourists to parts of rural Ireland that they would not otherwise visit,” Ní Mhurchú added.

Ní Mhurchú described the communication around the bill as “chaotic” and said there is general confusion amongst property owners across the country.

She said that property owners don’t know whether they will be expected to apply for planning permission to retain their short term tourist lettings.

When launched, this national online registration system will require all proprietors who offer short term tourist lettings to register their property or properties annually.

Once registered, each property will be provided with a short term tourist letting registration number for use on all booking platforms (including property websites) and advertisements.

The lets include anyone offering paid accommodation for periods of up to and including 21 nights.

It includes an entire property, multiple units at a site or complex; and a bedroom in a home.