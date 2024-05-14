Maurice Kelly from Borris has been elected as the new vice-president of the Farm Tractor And Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA), succeeding Rob Hill in the role.

Kelly, who has served on the FTMTA’s executive council for almost 20 years, was elected as vice-president at the FTMTA council meeting held on Friday, May 10.

He is managing director of Kelly’s Agricultural Machinery (KAM), more commonly referred to as Kelly’s of Borris and Kelly’s of Laois.

FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly said: “FTMTA is delighted to have an industry professional of Maurice’s calibre elected as vice-president.

“Kelly’s of Borris is one of the best-known farm machinery dealerships in Ireland and is the largest Claas dealer in the country, in addition to its JCB, Horsch, Redrock, Smith and DALBO franchises.

“Maurice will bring a huge level of knowledge and enthusiasm to the role and we’re delighted to have him on board.”

According to FTMTA president, Karol Duigenan: “Maurice is a huge addition to our FTMTA team.

“Maurice has been running their family’s dealership since 1978 and in the interim they have created one of the most successful farm machinery operations in Ireland. So to have someone with such a skillset on board is a tremendous development.”

Kelly’s of Borris expertise

Regarding his election, Maurice Kelly said: “I am delighted to have been appointed as vice-president and am looking forward to working with my FTMTA colleagues in promoting our association at all levels.”

Maurice has succeeded Rob Hill, harvester territory manager with John Deere, who is leaving the industry to return to full-time tillage and dry stock farming in his native Wicklow, alongside his father.

Paying tribute to Hill, Karol Duigenan said: “Rob has made a huge contribution to the FTMTA, having served on the management committee for several years prior to becoming vice-president.

“He was heavily involved in FTMTA’s rebranding and was a driving force when it came to the last two FTMTA Farm Machinery Shows.

“Everyone at FTMTA would like to thank Rob for his constant support and guidance and extend every good wish to him as he returns to farming.”

Michael Farrelly echoed Duigenan’s sentiments, saying: “Rob brought huge drive and boundless enthusiasm to the vice-presidency which we in turn all benefited from.

“We were fortunate to be able to call upon Rob’s know-how when it came to our most recent editions of the Farm Machinery Show, to which he made such a vital and successful contribution to.”

This year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show will be held at at the Punchestown Event Centre from Tuesday, November 12 to Thursday, November 14.