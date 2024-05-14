The most recent dairy sale at Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath saw prices reach 4,600gns at the sale, which was conducted by Taaffe Auctions.

Two heifers sold for over 4,000gns and another four sold for over 3,000gns, while many more sold at over 2,000gns, with the trade strong for all types of calved stock from high milk to high economic breeding index (EBI).

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe from Taaffe Auctions said the spell of good weather in late April / early May was “a real tonic to the dairy trade” at the latest Carnaross Dairy Sale.

The sale took place on Wednesday, May 8, with Taaffe adding that the good weather brought out the buyers with “a much bigger crowd in attendance” at the mart and a “very lively online bidding”.

Topping the sale at 4,600gns was lot 11 from Mervyn Eager’s herd in Co. Dublin. Lot 11 from Mervyn Eager’s herd is a calved heifer from the KHW Regiment Apple (EX96-USA) family Source: Taaffe Auctions

Evergrange FT Apple is sired by Bentehoek Faithful and is backed by nine generations of VG/EX cows.

Her dam is the world famous KHW Regiment Apple Red (EX96-USA) and she sold fresh mid April giving 32L to a Co. Monaghan herd.

The second highest price was 4,450gns for Lot 32 from Padraic Greenan’s herd in Co. Monaghan.

Greenlea L Rhapsody (VG-2YR) completes 16 generations of VG/EX cows from the famous Pinehurst Rhapsody family in the USA and sold fresh in March, giving 35L/day.

She was claimed by a Co. Cork breeder. Lot 152 was a King Doc daughter pregnant to sexed Bullseye and due at the end November Source: Taaffe Auctions

The milking section was followed by youngstock from the Ardnasalem and Tubbertoby herds.

This part of the sale found buyers more cautious and trade was topped by lot 185 selling for 2,350gns from Patrick Colton.

This red and white heifer September 2023-born and sired by Ri-Val-Re Rager-Red is bred from nine generations of VG/EX dams from the famous Dalevalley Royalty cow family. She was purchased by a breeder from Co. Down.

Two more September 2023-born heifer calves from the Ardnasalem herd, lots 187 and 188 both achieved 1,900gns.

Next highest price was lot 149 Ardnasalem Rager Red Celicia who sold for 1,850gns. This heifer was served by Rebel-Red in March.