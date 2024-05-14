Agricultural shows will require more “financial aid” to safeguard the future of the shows, according to the Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Westminster spokesperson, Carla Lockhart MP.

Lockhart raised her concerns after show organisers reported that prices for service provision have risen by 35% in some areas, and that organising a large community event is a “mammoth” task.

Lockhart added that regional shows make a “valuable contribution” in showcasing agri-food produce that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Organisers of agricultural shows have found it difficult to operate as a result of the cost of living crisis. Lockhart said that she welcomes Minister Muir’s NI regional food programme, but more financial aid is needed.

The DUP added that Fermanagh County Show, which recently celebrated its 188th anniversary, announced that the event was unsustainable due to “soaring” overhead costs.

She continued: “Minister Muir needs to throw our provincial shows a financial ‘life-line’, otherwise more will close their gates.

“Shows have also struggled post-covid, as many of the farmers and volunteers now work part-time off farm and don’t have time to help organise their annual local show. “

MP Lockhart added that agricultural shows boast an action-packed schedule, which helps to “promote and facilitate” future economic growth for agri-food businesses.

She has urged the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) minister to conduct a review of local agricultural shows, which will explore the potential for longer-term support.

Biosecurity at agriculture shows

According to Animal Health and Welfare NI (AHWNI), it is best practice for farmers not to move cattle from their herd if there are any BVD-positive, BVD-inconclusive, dams of a persistently infected (PI) calves or offspring of PI animals in the herd.

Exhibitors of in-calf cattle should assess disease risks before deciding to present them for showing.

If an animal is between approximately 30 and 120 days in-calf, it will be susceptible to BVD infection and the creation of a persistently infected (PI) calf if it contacts an animal or material infected with BVD.

Vehicles used to transport any animals to an agricultural show should be cleaned and disinfected, as should any equipment brought to the event.

While at a show, the sharing of equipment should be avoided, including feed and water containers. Animal handlers should clean up manure and place it in designated areas.

Contact between animals while at an agricultural show should be reduced to a minimum, according to AHWNI.