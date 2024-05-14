The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) announced 20 winners of Master Breeders 2023 at a special awards ceremony as part of the IHFA annual general meeting (AGM) in recent days.

Every year, herds compete in local and national herds competitions. Some herds make it to the top lists for economic breeding index (EBI), production or classification.

But the IHFA also wanted to recognise herds that combine outstanding performance across a wide range of important metrics.

The Master Breeder award is an initiative that recognises herds performing outstandingly on a number of key metrics related to production, sustainability and longevity.

Some herds perform better in different aspects, but the top herds all have outstanding performance in a number of areas with few weaknesses, according to the association.

Herds recognised as 2023 Master Breeders ranged from 26 to 381 cows, across a wide range of production systems.

Cows with outstanding performance earn points for the herd. The best herd is the one with the highest average points.

The vast majority of points come from actual cow performance as well as a small percentage from the genetic level.

Master breeders’ production

Points are awarded for kg solids, percentage solids, milk value (from milk recording lifetime reports, which includes a cost of production factor) and genetics for production from the EBI.

The top 5 herds on fat kg were all over 390 with the top herd on 510;

The top 5 herds on protein kg were all over 320 with the top herd on 411;

The top 5 herds on solids kg were all over 727 with the top herd on 921;

The top 5 herds on solids % were all over 8.36 with the top herd on 8.56;

The top 5 herds on fat % were all over 4.7 with the top herd on 5;

The top 5 herds on protein % were all over 3.7 with the top herd on 3.7;

The top 5 herds on average milk value per day were all over 4 with the top herd on 5.4;

The top 5 herds on EBI were all over 228 with the top herd on 254;

The top 5 herds on milk SI were all over 71 with the top herd on 84.

Longevity

The IHFA said that classification is very important as it can see the relationship of higher classification scores with longevity.

Number of lactations and EBI health sub-index are also included.

The top 5 herds on average lactation number were all over 4 with the top herd on 4.8. The top 5 herds on average classification were all over 86 with the top herd on 89.4.

The top 5 herds on health SI were all over 13 with the top herd on 16.

Sustainability

In the master breeders’ competition, points are awarded for calving interval, somatic cell count (SCC), EBI fertility and beef sub-index.

The top 5 herds for calving interval were all under 366 with the top herd on 360. The top 5 herds for SCC were all under 75, with the top herd on 47.

The top 5 herds on fertility SI were all over 113 with the top herd on 122. The top 5 herds on beef SI were all over -3 with the top herd on 5.

Master Breeders