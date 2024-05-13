Ireland’s nature and wildlife will take “centre stage” for National Biodiversity Week 2024 from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 26, with over 200 events scheduled across the country.

The annual 10-day celebration of nature and wildlife offers a variety of free events and activities organised by the Irish Environmental Network and funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

The week aims to provide opportunities for the public to connect with nature and learn from local experts and groups actively working to protect Ireland’s natural heritage.

Events such as guided nature walks, field trips, and hands-on workshops for children are due to take place all over Ireland during National Biodiversity Week.

There is also the Biodiversity Photographer of the Year competition, where amateur nature photographers are invited to submit their photos for the 12th annual competition.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan T.D, said that it is encouraging to see the range of events and the strong engagement from partners in government, local authorities and communities.

Noonan added: “Our biodiversity is in crisis, but I do believe that we are at a turning point. Everyone needs to play a part if we are to turn the tide, and that’s why these events are so important.”

As this year’s National Biodiversity Week kicks off, a variety of in-person and virtual events will help communities become “inspired” by nature and help to protect it.

Families and students can even participate in Biodiversity Week at home through special events like the Biodiversity Scavenger Hunt – a self-guided activity to discover wildlife in gardens or local parks.

The Backyard Bioblitz will see wildlife experts on hand throughout the week to help identify photos of animals and plants submitted online.

CEO of the Irish Environmental Network, Karen Ciesielski, said that Ireland is in the midst of a biodiversity “crisis and is suffering widespread habitat destruction” and nature loss.

Director general of the NPWS, Niall Ó Donnchú, said that one of the goals of the NPWS is to “champion” better engagement with people about nature.

He add that each positive effort for nature is an “investment in its return to a positive balance”.