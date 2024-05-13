The National Dairy Council (NDC) has welcomed Paddy O’Kelly from Broadford, Co. Limerick and James O’Flaherty from Castleisland, Kerry to its Farmer Ambassador Programme.

The NDC Farmer Ambassador Programme currently includes 15 farmer ambassadors who act as advocates for Ireland’s family-farm-based, grass-fed dairy production system.

“They are champions for the many initiatives being employed to make Irish dairy more sustainable and environmentally friendly,” according to the NDC.

Farmer Ambassador Programme

Paddy O’Kelly from Broadford, Limerick went to agricultural college in Pallaskenry and spent three years with the Farm Apprenticeship Board working on farms in Kerry and Cork.

He spent a year travelling and working on farms in New Zealand and Australia before returning home in 1999 and taking over the family farm. O’Kelly is the 7th generation on the farm and his father aged 89 is still very involved. NCD farmer ambassador, Paddy O’Kelly

The new NDC ambassador, O’Kelly said: “A lot of emphasis has been placed on sustainability in recent years with the introduction of clover in the grass sward, low-emission slurry spreading, planting of hedges and energy efficiencies.

“It’s so important to balance the debate and show how farmers are making positive strides to meet the challenges in lowering emissions.”

James O’Flaherty is a 7th-generation farmer in Castleisland, Kerry where his family has been farming since 1850. O’Flaherty and his father made the decision to install a milking robot in 2020.

NCD farmer ambassador, James O’Flaherty

O’Flaherty said there is a “proud farming tradition” in his family. “I am the seventh generation to run our dairy farm. However, this would not be possible without the ongoing support from both my parents.

“They are actively involved in all aspects of the farm. My grandfather and father were the first in Kerry to implement the paddock system. They were very much ahead of their time.”

The new NDC ambassador said he is “delighted” to get the opportunity to showcase new technologies and new farming practices such as the integration of multi-species swards.

The NDC’s role in the Farmers Ambassador Programme is to provide the platforms for dairy farmers to tell their stories so that the general public “can feel better connected” to the production system, NDC farm advocacy manager, Majella McCafferty said.