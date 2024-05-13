Prices in the sheep trade this week have remained on par with those seen last week, while a comparison with prices from 12 months ago show a stark contrast.

Base prices for spring lambs at the start of this week remain around €9.25-9.30/kg, with hogget base prices ranging from €8.85-9/kg in general.

This is a substantial difference to what was seen this time in 2023, when base quotes in the sheep trade for spring lambs were standing at €7.75-7.90/kg and hogget base prices stood at €7.05-7.20/kg.

This is a difference of up to €1.40c/kg in the space of 12 months for spring lambs, while quotes for hoggets are up to €1.80/kg higher than last year.

Spring lamb prices

Kildare Chilling is offering €9.30/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs up to 21kg, a total of €9.40/kg for today only (Monday, April 15).

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €9.30/kg, plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs up to 20.5kg, a total of €9.50/kg.

Other outlets are offering €9.25/kg plus a 15c/kg QA bonus up to 20.5kg, a total of €9.40/kg for a spring lamb.

Hoggets

ICM is quoting €9/kg, plus a 20c/kg QA bonus, which is a total of €9.20/kg for a hogget.

Kildare Chilling is not quoting for hoggets today.

Other outlets are paying €8.85/kg plus a 15c QA bonus up to 23.5kg, a total of €9/kg.

Ewe prices

Kildare Chilling has offered €3.70/kg, plus a 10c QA bonus for ewes from 23kg to 35kg, a total of €3.80/kg.

For ewes between 35kg to 43kg, Kildare Chilling has offered farmers €4/kg plus a 10c QA bonus, a total of €4.10/kg for a better type ewe.

Light ewes being quoted at €3/kg by Kildare Chilling.

ICM is currently offering €4.20/kg for heavy ewes, while other outlets are offering €4.10/kg plus a 10c QA bonus for a ewe weighing from 30-46kg, a total of €4.20/kg.