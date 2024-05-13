Gardaí are continuing to investigate the theft of a trailer from the Askamore area of Co. Wexford that occurred at approximately 4:00a.m on Wednesday, May 1.

The 12ft Ifor Williams with sheep decks was taken from a yard 30m from a dwelling house, according to the farmer. Source: From farmer

The farmer said that there are “obvious notable deficits” that serve as “eye catches” for the trailer.

He said that the right side mud guards are damaged on top, the gate is damaged on the right-hand side and the there are dints on the second and third span on the roof of the trailer.

The trailer has a sticker from Sheridan trailers on the front, along with an orange break away cable.

The farmer added that some of the hinges are also rotten and that the right front bottom light is also damaged.

The full registration for the trailer is not noted, however can be interpreted from photographs.

Image source: From farmer

The farmer said that the intruders opened three gates only a few meters from his bedroom to remove the trailer.

Anyone with additional information or who spots the trailer on the road has been asked to get in contact with An Garda Síochána.

Theft of tractor

Meanwhile, also in Co. Wexford, a tractor that was stolen from Co. Galway was recovered in New Ross.

The owner of the John Deere 6105r tractor confirmed to Agriland that the tractor is now back in their possession.

The tractor was taken from a farm in the Kinvara area of Co. Galway between Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that “investigations are ongoing” into the unauthorised taking of the tractor.