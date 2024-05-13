Three men have been charged with theft after stealing 306 cattle which sold for $250,000 in Western Australia (WA) after what was described by the WA Police Force as an “extensive investigation”.

In October 2022, a report of cattle theft from the Louisa Downs area was received by the WA police force, where a group of men completed an “unauthorised muster” using two helicopters and a ground crew to steal the cattle.

On January 18 of this year, at the request of the Rural Crime Team, Northern Territory Police executed an “extra-territorial” search warrant at a property on the Adelaide River.

It is believed that the truck with the cattle was travelling from Louisa Downs to the Northern Territory. WA Police Force said that a camp was set up at the Louisa Downs Pastoral Aboriginal Corporation station.

The force added that a portable set of cattle yards was erected and there were no permissions sought or granted to muster these cattle.

According to the WA Police Force, the Rural Crime Team officers were able to identify that some of the cattle had been sold or exported.

Reportedly, the average price for the cattle sold at the time was $827.09/head multiplied by 306 cattle taken, equalled to a total of $253,089.54.

Part proceeds of cattle sales were “allegedly deposited” into several accounts of the accused people over several months.



On the April 16, 2024, a 42-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were all charged with theft of the cattle.

The 42-year-old man is due to appear before the Fitzroy Crossing Magistrates Court on July 9, while the other two men are due to appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday, May 14).

Meanwhile, An Garda Síochána launched an investigation into the theft of a refrigerated container which was loaded with meat products valued at €150,000.

It is understood that theft of the container and its contents occurred at the rear of a petrol station in Turvey, Donabate, Co. Dublin on Saturday, May 4.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

“Any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity in the area on the morning of Saturday May 4, 2024 is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” An Garda Síochána said.