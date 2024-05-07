Gardaí have launched an investigation into the theft of a refrigerated container which was loaded with meat products valued at €150,000.

It is understood that theft of the container and its contents occurred at the rear of a petrol station in Turvey, Donabate, Co. Dublin around 9:00a.m on Saturday (May 4).

Gardaí said that the container, which has a photograph of fruit and the caption “Les Rives”, was removed from the rear of the petrol station and attached to a Volvo truck cab.

It is believed that the truck and cab was destined for north of the country.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward.

“Any person who may have witnessed any unusual activity in Turvey, Donabate on the morning of Saturday May 4, 2024 is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí

Separately, gardaí in the Cavan/Monaghan Division are investigating the alleged theft of a quad bike in Co. Cavan.

Gardaí took to social media to request help from the public in locating a Honda FE 420cc quad bike which was reportedly stolen from the Corranure (Cootehill Road), Co. Cavan.

Gardaí are urging the public to report any suspicious activity and to assist in any way by calling An Garda Síochána Cavan district on (049) 4368800.

An Garda Síochána informed Agriland that it is investigating an “unauthorised” taking of the vehicle that took place at a house in Corranure, Co. Cavan between Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Gardaí stated that no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing.