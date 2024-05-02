The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is appealing to road users to consider the devastating consequences of dangerous driving habits in its new ‘Time to Talk’ campaign.

The campaign calls on people to “chat to your loved ones about their driving today, so you don’t lose them tomorrow.”

The campaign was created following the allocation of a further €3 million of funding to tackle the increasing numbers of fatalities on Irish roads.

Provisional analysis from the RSA shows that 69 lives have been lost on Irish roads this year, 16 more than the equivalent period last year.

The new campaign coincides with a call from the RSA and An Garda Síochána for drivers to slow down this bank holiday weekend.

The call comes as a self-report survey commissioned by the RSA in 2023 found that one in four drivers think speeding more than 10km/h over the speed limit is acceptable.

The survey also found that 25% of drivers regularly exceed 100km/h limits by more than 10km, and 31% regularly exceed 50km/h limits by more than 10km.

According to the findings of the 2023 self-report survey, the social acceptability of drink-driving has increased, with a quarter of motorists agreeing that “driving short distances after having a drink is acceptable”.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport and at the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, Jack Chambers said:

“We are using the May bank holiday appeal to launch this new hard-hitting and incredibly stark campaign, which forces road users to consider the real world consequences and impacts of dangerous driving.”

Ahead of the bank holiday, drivers and all other road users are being reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home, if out socialising over the coming days.

During the Easter Bank Holiday weekend last month, the Gardaí reported that two people every hour were stopped for drink or drug driving.

Road Safety Authority CEO, Sam Waide urged people to ask themselves if drink or drug driving is “worth the risk” which can often lead to losing your licence or even your job.

An Garda Síochána will be monitoring the roads this May Bank Holiday weekend, as the risk of dangerous driving is elevated when people are “out and about”, according to assistant commissioner, Paula Hilman.

The RSA are also reminding drivers that participating Applegreen service stations are providing free cups of coffee once you mention the RSA at the till.

The offer is available from 2:00p.m until 8:00p.m, Friday, May 3 until Monday, May 6.