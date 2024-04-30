An Garda Síochána for Laois/Offaly district stopped a driver who did not have the correct licence to tow a trailer. Gardaí reported that a prosecution will follow.

Following this incident, Gardaí are reminding people of the suitable licence they must obtain while towing a trailer/caravan.

A category B driving licence is the licence you obtain when you pass your driving test.

It allows the holder to drive cars, SUV’s, 4x4s and vans which do not exceed 3500kg (3.5t).

A category B driving licence allows the holder to tow a trailer behind their vehicle, however, this only applies to a trailer with a maximum weight of 750kg. Driver stopped by An Garda Síochána in Co. Laois for who did not have the correct licence for towing the trailer Source: An Garda Síochána Laois/Offaly Facebook

The combined maximum weight of the towing vehicle and the trailer should not be greater then 3500kg.

If the combined maximum weight of the towing vehicle and the trailer exceed 3500kg, the driver will need a category BE driving licence.

This allows the holder to drive a vehicle and trailer that does not exceed the max weight of 7000kg. A category BE driving licence can be obtained after successfully completing a specific driving test.

The Road Policing unit are reminding drivers to know their legal obligations and to not tow a trailer that your licence may not cover.

An Garda Síochána want to remind drivers of the following, if towing a trailer:

The towing capacity of your vehicle;

The load carrying capacity of your trailer;

The unladen weight of the trailer.

Gardaí stated that the weight of the trailer and its load combined should not exceed the manufacturer’s specified towing capacity for your towing vehicle.

To find out the towing capacity of your vehicle, consult your owner’s handbook or the manufacturer’s statutory plate affixed to the vehicle.

To find out the load carrying capacity of your trailer, consult the manufacturer’s statutory plate affixed to it for its MAM. The unladen weight of the trailer will also be on the statutory plate.

The Roads Policing Unit also highlighted that the additional weight of the load on the trailer must also be considered when you are deciding what speed is safest for your journey.

It is important to drive at a speed that is appropriate to your experience as well as the road and traffic conditions.

Be aware that the maximum legal speed limit for a vehicle drawing a trailer on any road is 80km/hour unless a lower speed limit sign is posted. These speeds apply even if the towing vehicle is a 4×4.