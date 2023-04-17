Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of items, including trailers, from farms in Monaghan and Roscommon in recent weeks.

Between 10:00p.m on Tuesday, April 4 and 6:00a.m on Wednesday, April 5, a farm yard at Gortnagoyne, Ballinagare, Co. Roscommon was entered and a Nugent aluminum 9×5 cattle trailer and a Honda generator were stolen.

Gardaí believe that the theft may be linked to the burglary of a rural house in Rathkineely, Ballinagare in the early hours of April 5.

During that incident, three masked men wearing dark hoodies and gloves entered an outbuilding and took a Honda 6Kva generator, a Husqvarna leaf blower and a Husqvarna consaw.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

A separate investigation is also underway in Co. Monaghan following the theft of a number of items at a farm located at Drumully, Smithboro.

Gardaí said that between March 19-26 a 14ft Ifor Williams tri-axle flat bed trailer, a black Honda lawnmower and a 4ft stone water trough were stolen.

A cast iron work bench which was painted black and red, along with a cast iron chair were also taken.

There has been no arrests in relation to the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan gardai on 047 77240.

Crime prevention

Speaking with Agriland, Sgt. Damian Bartley, crime prevention officer for Roscommon/Longford, urged farmers to assess and if necessary “beef up” security on their holdings.

“Opportunist thieves can strike at any time of the year, particularly in poorly lit rural areas.

“A typical farmer will have a lot of expensive tools and machinery on their farms that can cost tens of thousands of euros to replace, if stolen.

“That’s before you even take into consideration the serious inconvenience that having equipment stolen will cause,” he said.

Sgt. Bartley offered the following crime prevention tips to farmers: