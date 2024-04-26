Hauliers may be forced to cease the transport of livestock if targeted inspections continue, according to the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

President of the association, Sean McNamara has said he is urgently seeking clarification regarding the recent targeting of Irish livestock trucks by Irish officials at the port of Cherbourg.

Earlier this week, Agriland reported that the leader of Independent Ireland, Michael Collins said that Irish livestock hauliers feel they are being “targeted” for additional inspections at ports.

The Cork South-West TD made the comments as the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine discussed draft EU Commission proposals on animal transport regulations.

Deputy Collins said that hauliers informed him and his party colleague, Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, of a recent inspection that took place in Cherbourg in France.

The TD stressed that the issue was not related to animal welfare but to infringements on drivers’ hours.

Livestock transport

The ICSA has now said that it too has received communication from hauliers who are deeply concerned about the issue.

McNamara said: “ICSA has been contacted by several of the livestock hauliers affected who claim they were singled out by the Irish officials for additional inspections by the French authorities while non livestock carrying trucks were left alone.

“This was despite these inspections having no relevance to animal welfare,” he said.

The association said that there are reports that nine livestock hauliers were issued with on-the-spot fines ranging from €1,500 to €12,500 for minor traffic offences.

“The events that transpired in Cherbourg last week can only be described as an ambush on live exports,” McNamara continued.

“It is clear that these Irish officials – who did not identify themselves but are suspected to be from the RSA [Road Safety Authority] – were instructed to target Irish livestock hauliers on French soil and we need an explanation as to why.

“Not only did the hauliers involved have to pay exorbitant fines, they were also delayed to such an extent that the ship departed without them.

“This led to further additional costs both on the ground in France and here at home with scheduled pick-ups missed due to the trucks being prevented from sailing.”

McNamara stressed that live exports are a vital part of Irish farming and that livestock hauliers cannot be “singled out”.

“This sort of unfair targeting will either drive hauliers out of business or force them to cease transporting livestock altogether and it cannot be allowed to continue,” McNamara concluded.