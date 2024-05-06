The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has opened its online application portal for exhibitors for its 2024 Farm Machinery Show, which runs at the Punchestown Event Centre from November 12-14.

Exhibitors can now log onto the FTMTA website to book their show space, be it indoor, indoor and outdoor or a shell scheme. Manufacturers are required to create an online account as part of their application.

“We’re encouraging exhibitors to access our online application portal to avail of the stand type and stand area that most suits their needs,” FTMTA executive director, Michael Farrelly said.

There are five indoor stand types to choose from, ranging from 50m2 all the way up to 400m2 in 50m2 increments. In terms of the indoor/outdoor stands, there are seven different size options available.

The larger stand areas (200m2 to 400m2 indoor and up to 200m2 outdoor) are ideally designed for exhibitors who are keen to showcase the scale of the machinery, the FTMTA said.

In addition, there are three shell stand schemes available: 10.5m2, 21m2 and 31.5m2 (all indoor). Should exhibitors have bespoke requests when it comes to their stand, the FTMA will do its utmost to accommodate them, Farrelly said.

Any exhibitor making full payment of their show fee by Friday, June 14, will receive a number of free customer invitation tickets (10 for an open stand and five for a shell stand).

“There’s no duplication of brands at the Farm Machinery Show.

“Each exhibitor is either a manufacturer, importer and distributor of the machinery which they will have on display, which remains one of our show’s distinctive and enduring selling points,” Farrelly said.

FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

The 35th edition of the show has moved to a new winter date in reaction to industry demands, according to Farrelly. The show is now moving from February to November and will revert to being held on a bi-annual basis, out of sync with Agri Technica, he added.

“A typical February nowadays involves machines being delivered into dealers’ yards while most serious conversations about new machinery now tend to be had in and around the previous November.

“So taking that key factor into account, along with the busy spring calving and lambing seasons from the typical farmer’s perspective, moving the show to November was a logical step to take,” he said.

Among the major exhibitors that have already confirmed their attendance at FTMTA 2024 are the three AGCO brands – Massey Ferguson, Fendt and Valtra.

Argo Tractors will be represented by both Landini and McCormick while CNH brands Case IH and New Holland will also be exhibiting. Meanwhile, Kubota, John Deere and Claas have all confirmed their attendance.

There has also been “very strong demand” from the Irish farm machinery manufacturing sector, according to the FTMTA.

Since 1989, the show has attracted Irish and international farm machinery specialists, displaying tractors, harvesters and tillage equipment in addition to autonomous farm technology, livestock handling systems and aftermarket products.