A coalition of parties in the Netherlands that is set to form the country’s new government will aim to reverse the phasing out of the Nitrates Derogation there.

Following a general election in November, in which the right-wing PVV party won the largest number of seats, a government was unable to be formed immediately.

However, this week four parties – including PVV and the farmer and agriculture party BBB – came to a coalition agreement, with the agreement document including a chapter on agriculture.

The document outlined that the coalition would not only reverse the phasing out of the derogation, but would also alter some regulations around the existing derogation, such as reducing the amount of land classed as ‘vulnerable’ to nitrates pollution.

Apart from the nitrates derogation, the coalition agreement says the government will not pursue a livestock reduction policy, and will ensure that existing voluntary exit schemes for farmers are adequately funded.

It was thought that, when Ireland looks to renegotiate its nitrates derogation in 2025, it would be the only country in the EU to seek a further derogation. However, if this coalition comes to power in the Netherlands, it appears that it too will likely seek a further derogation after its current one expires.

Under the EU Nitrates Directive, farmers with a derogation can farm at stocking rates up to 250kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare. The limit without a derogation is 170kgN/ha.

The likely new Dutch government will look to provide a region-specific derogation from the Nitrate Directive, based on measured water quality.

The derogation-free zones around Natura 2000 in the Netherlands areas will become limited to only nitrogen-sensitive areas, while the width of buffer strips will be reduced from 250m to 100m.

The new government will also try to demonstrate to the EU that some areas of the Netherlands are not vulnerable to nitrates pollution, in contrast with the policy of previous governments to class the entire country as vulnerable.

Other policies outlined in the coalition document on nitrates include greater cooperation between livestock and arable farmers; and a more broad interpretation of ‘innovation’ to include feed and herd management.

The agreement also calls for farmers to be rewarded with long-term benefits and market-based financial security for nature management and ecosystem services.

On animal welfare, the prospective government will determine a standard of housing for each animal species, and will provide pilot schemes for farmers to adjust to any new requirements. The government will also contribute to making up any shortfall in farm revenue arising from animal welfare requirements.