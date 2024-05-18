Approximately 80 ‘hairy farmers’ from Tullow, Co. Carlow and the surrounding areas took part in a head and beard shave in the Ardattin Inn recently.

For almost four months, the ‘hairy farmers’ allowed their locks to free rein in aid of Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin Hospital’s Paediatric Research Department and in memory of the late much-loved little girl, Lucy Connolly.

John Kidd decided to organise a fundraiser in aid of Crumlin hospital to mark his 50th birthday, having been a patient there as a child.

“Nearly every parent we know has spent time there with a child at some point too, so I couldn’t think of a worthier cause,” he said.

It had been eight years since the last fundraising event was held, but organisers Kidd, a dairy and sheep farmer, and sheep farmers John O’Toole and Eoin O’Byrne, managed to round up the troops to do their bit to help.

The organisers said the event was a phenomenal success, with 350 to 400 in the Ardattin Inn on the night, and one man on holidays in Portugal also getting his beard shaved off, so committed was he to joining in the spirit of the occasion.

The support from both local people and businesses was enormous, with over €2,500 worth of prizes donated for the raffle. All funds will go to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The auction brought in over €24,000, with the majority of the items donated by local businesses. As it stands, the total raised stands at over €70,000, with donations still coming in.

“The funds raised to date are beyond our expectations. We set a goal of €10,000 on GoFundMe and hoped to raise in the region of €30k between the raffle, donations and auction on the night so we have more than doubled this,” the organisers said.

“In addition, we have a number of children’s tractors and bikes to donate. We plan to present the final amount and toys to Crumlin in early June,” John added.