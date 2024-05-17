The Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine has heard that between 3,000t and 4,000t of farm plastic waste is not “collected” annually.

This is according to a survey conducted by the Irish Farm Film Producers Group (IFFPG) which is the national, not-for-profit recycling compliance scheme.

The survey was submitted to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) which is currently carrying out a mid-term review of the IFFPG.

Farm plastic waste

Minister of State at the DECC with responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth told the committee that as of Wednesday, May 15, all “relevant yards” are in “compliance”.

The department has received confirmation via email from the IFFPG that its contractors’ yards are now “in compliance” with their local authorities’ terms and conditions, Minister Smyth said.

However, the minister noted that there “may be piles of plastic, but the question is are they in compliance with what they are legally permitted to do”.

In terms of what happens with the farm plastic waste that is not being collected every year, the IFFPG said it can “only speculate” as follows:

A portion of it is disposed into landfill;

Small volumes are put in household recycling bins;

Some “may be stockpiled” on farms;

Some may be delivered to one or two private collectors who still may be accepting waste.

Sinn Féin TD for Wexford, Johnny Mythen requested a copy of the email received by the department after the minister had offered to share the email. The deputy said an independent inspection “should be carried out” on the issue of farm plastics on yards.

Committee Cathaoirleach, Deputy Jackie Cahill told the minister that there could be “40,000t-50,000t” of farm plastics at five or six locations around the country, according to committee estimates.

There is “significant stockpiling of plastic out there in yards”, even though farmers have paid a levy both at purchase and collection. The committee considers this a “serious environmental issue”, Deputy Cahill said.

Minister Smyth said the relevant bodies for this are the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities which he will “ask to confirm” that the compliance figures are “correct”.

Department of environment

The DECC does not have accounts of how much plastic is stored on yards, as it is the responsibility of local authorities to ensure waste collectors are storing material within the terms and conditions of their permit.

“The department or the government is not keeping track of exactly how much plastic is in each yard every day of the year.

“What we are looking at is how much plastic is being produced and how much has been recycled,” the minister of state at the DECC told the committee this week.

Senator Tim Lombard said the committee “fears” that there are stockpiles of plastic, which farmers have paid for twice, but that has not gone through the process of recycling.

“There is significant pressure trying to find a home for this product but we need to know where and what is happening. The farming community is doing all the right things here,” Senator Lombard said.