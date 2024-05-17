With its main tractor factory at Le Mans in northern France, there is little surprise that Claas is eager to be involved in the world famous 24-hour endurance race.

Recently, it has been appointed as an official supplier to the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organiser of the popular 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The three-year agreement between two companies includes the provision of Claas Scorpion telehandlers as recovery vehicles for car and truck races at the Le Mans racetrack, and is in line with the ACO’s commitment and its desire to work with local partners.

Three-year contract

With the support of Claas France and the Claas Material Handling division, the company will supply Scorpion telehandlers for each of the races organised by the ACO for the coming three years. A Scorpion 745 Telehandler in its more natural habitat of northern Germany

The ACO claims that the main 24 Hours of Le Mans race enjoys a worldwide audience of at least 146 million viewers through TV and streaming providers, giving Claas a valuable platform upon which to have its products seen.

“Claas is very proud to have been chosen as a supplier by the organiser of the world’s greatest endurance race for the benefit of track and driver safety,” Dr. Martin von Hoyningen-Huene of the CTO Claas Group said.

Performance counts

Dr. Hoyningen-Huene believes that the manoeuvrability of the models in the range, as well as the available power being transmitted by the high-performance hydrostatic transmission, will enable the Scorpion telehandlers to be the ideal solution to vehicle recovery, and so keep the racetrack safe. Claas Scorpion 741’s report for duty at the Le Mans circuit

The link between the 24 Hours of Le Mans circuit and Claas Tractor has long existed, through events and visits by thousands of visitors of all nationalities to the Claas tractor assembly plant, thus contributing to the international reputation of both ACO and the manufacturer.

A broad range of telehandlers, of various power and sizes, will be provided to support all races held in 2024, with a peak of 22 machines for the legendary endurance event which will be held on June 15 and June 16.

The telehandlers being made available will run on hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel to reduce the events carbon emissions.