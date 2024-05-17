The Hare’s Corner initiative, which helps landowners make more space for nature, is among 233 community biodiversity projects for which funding worth a total of €2.8 million has been announced today (Friday, May 17).

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan awarded the funding to all local authorities to carry out biodiversity projects through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF).

The awarded projects include biodiversity education and awareness projects, bird conservation projects, invasive species management, and wetland surveys which all support the 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan.

The Hare’s Corner biodiversity initiative, which is co-ordinated by the Co. Clare-based landscape charity, Burrenbeo Trust, has received total funding worth over €63,000 split across the following local authorities:

Carlow County Council will receive €4,000;

Clare County Council will receive €4,250;

Galway County Council will receive €29,691;

Galway City Council will receive €31,250;

Leitrim County Council will receive €29,69;

Meath County Council will receive €12,691.

The initiative supports landowners to create mini-woodlands, a mini-orchard, a wildlife pond, a plan for nature, and/or a peatland plan. Species-poor habitat is the target of this project, including improved grassland, drained wetlands, and tillage areas.

Limerick City and County Council will receive €3,400 for a booklet on building resilience and biodiversity into farming systems. Mayo County Council will receive €12,580 for the use of Old Irish Goats to control giant rhubarb, Gunnera Tinctoria.

We’re kicking off National #BiodiversityWeek with a record €2.8m funding for 233 projects to protect and improve nature through the Local Biodiversity Action Fund. Stay tuned over the next week for more events and announcements about biodiversity. pic.twitter.com/zXiuZBW0xz — Malcolm Noonan T.D. (@noonan_malcolm) May 17, 2024

The funding has been announced as part of the first day of the National Biodiversity Week 2024 running from today until Sunday, May 26, with over 200 biodiversity events scheduled to take place across the country.

Local Biodiversity Action Fund

First established in 2018, the fund was created to assist local authorities in the implementation of actions in support of biodiversity. A total of just over €8.6 million has been granted to local authorities through the fund to date.

Projects approved for funding this year also include:

A two-year project involving 29 local authorities recording the Irish mayfly;

Carlow County Council will survey protected and rare flora species across the county over the next three years;

Wexford County Council will devise a programme of biodiversity training for the staff in the council;

Sligo County Council will carry out an invasive alien species programme across the county, mainly treating giant hogweed;

Dublin City Council will carry out a biodiversity stewardship programme;

Kerry County Council is building a strategic alliance for the management of marine biodiversity.

Announcing the funding, Minister Noonan said local authorities play a “vital role” in addressing the biodiversity crisis. As more local authorities appoint biodiversity officers, he said the benefits for nature and people “are only going to grow”.

The fund is operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage to support the implementation of the 4th National Biodiversity Action Plan at community, county and regional level.

“By working with local authorities, we can make a difference in communities on the ground, and that combined effort will make a huge impact in delivering on the ambition of the plan,” the NPWS director general, O’Donnchú said.