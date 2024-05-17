SSE Airtricity has launched a €5 million “all-island Community Fund”, with the aim of supporting communities in reaching net zero by delivering a “positive and lasting” social impact.

The company plans to undertake a 10-week consultation process, which opens today (Friday, May 17), and will continue until July 26.

It is inviting views from communities, individuals and organisations from towns, villages, inner cities, and rural areas, to advise how the fund could best support green initiatives throughout communities.

The SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community fund is part of the companies commitment to customers and the communities it serves by supporting them on the path to net zero.

Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys T.D. said:

“This is a transformative level of funding that will make a real and lasting difference in rural and urban communities.

“This new fund will support local communities across Ireland, with biodiversity, education, and decarbonisation projects, along with enhancing services and amenities in rural and urban areas.”

Managing director of SSE Airtricity, Klair Neenan, said that issues like biodiversity and decarbonisation are “big priorities” and to make sure the funding makes a difference, the company wants to hear from the communities directly.

As part of the consultation process, SSE Airtricity is inviting local communities and individuals to shape what the priorities for the fund should be.

This ensures the fund focuses on what is most “important” to communities, e.g., green energy upgrades for community buildings, community biodiversity projects or green skills workshops.

The fund will be administered in line with a number of UN Sustainable Development Goals, aligning with the companies sustainability priorities around community, biodiversity, education and decarbonisation.

The SSE Airtricity Generation Green Community Fund will be open to application later this year, following the initial consultation period.