Food and live animal exports have reached nearly €3.25 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, which is down from just under €3.42 billion during the same period in 2023, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Irish exports of meat and meat preparations account for almost €1.15 billion, which is below last year’s level of nearly €1.16 billion. Exports of cereals and cereal preparations also declined from €202 million to €201 million.

Dairy products and eggs exports stood at €660 million in Q1 this year, down from €846 million in 2023. Exports of vegetables and fruit saw an increase on last year at €103 million in Q1 2024, up from €91 million in 2023.

Live animal exports increased from €113 million in Q1 last year to €148 million between January and March 2024. Imports of live animals also increased when comparing the two periods from €51 million to €61 million.

Meat and meat preparations worth €284 million were imported, as well as dairy products and eggs at €275 million, cereals and cereal preparations at €423 million, and animal feed stuff at €332 million, according to latest CSO import figures.

Food and live animal exports

Food and live animal exports to Northern Ireland (NI) fell slightly between January and March this year to €425 million, down from €429 million in Q1 2023. Imports from NI also declined from €361 million to €347 million.

Exports to Great Britain increased from €925 million to €957 million. Meanwhile, imports into Ireland rose from €550 million to €610 million in Q1 2024, compared to the same three-month period last year, according to latest CSO figures.

EU exports in Q1 2024 stand at €1.1 billion, down €64 million on 2023 levels, while imports from the EU saw an increase of €38 million. Exports to the US fell from €206 million to €170 million during the same period, according to the CSO.

US imports stood at €94 million in Q1 this year, down from €116 million in 2023. Food and live animal imports from China rose from €26 million to €31 million, while exports to the country were €98 million, down from €141 million.