Tirlán has today (Friday, May 17) confirmed that it will pay a total of 41.58c/L , including VAT, for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The processor said that the price includes a weather payment of 1.5c/L, including VAT, which will be paid on all milk volumes supplied in April that meet quality criteria.

This payment will also be made on April milk volumes in the liquid milk, autumn calving and fixed milk price schemes.

Tirlán noted that its base milk price of 39.58c/L (including VAT) is unchanged from March;

The processor said that the overall price includes a sustainability action payment of 0.5c/L (including VAT) to all qualifying suppliers.

It added that the base price, weather payment and sustainability action payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Tirlán total price for April creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 45.17c/L (including VAT). John Murphy, chair of Tirlán

In a statement, Tirlán chairperson John Murphy said that “while dairy market returns are generally stable for most products, buyers remain cautious”.

“Weather has had a significant impact on our milk supply, with year to date volumes 9% lower than the same period last year.

“There has been a good milk supply recovery in recent weeks as we approach peak, but grazing conditions remain challenging in many areas.

“The board is acutely aware of the challenges facing our milk suppliers this season and will continue to monitor the dairy market on a monthly basis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dairygold also announced today that it will hold its base milk price of 40c/L for supplies in April, and will continue to pay a weather/fodder relief payment, albeit at a reduced rate.

The relief payment, introduced last month at a rate of 2c/L, will be paid at a rate of 1c/L for April.

The base price is paid at standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat and is inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses, as well as VAT.

Dairygold said that its attainable milk price for April is 41c/L, including the base price and weather/fodder relief payment.

This April milk price will equate to an average farmgate milk price of 44.2c/L, based on the average April 2024 milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

Kerry Group and Lakeland Dairies also confirmed in recent days that their base milk price would remain at March levels.