Marks and Spencer (M&S) launched its latest phase of its ‘Farm to Foodhall’ campaign yesterday (Thursday, May 16), with a sheep farmer from Co. Mayo as one of the M&S Select Farmers.

Feeney is a sheep farmer based in Claremorris who farms with his daughter, Chloe.

In this new phase of the campaign, M&S food ambassador, Mark Moriarty, met Feeney to explore his “third-generation” sheep farm and found out how he delivers Irish lamb for the company.

Feeney said that the traditional stone walls surrounding the fields provide shelter from the weather and that the supply of grassland is what ensures that “top-quality produce”.

The Farm to Foodhall campaign is highlighting just a few of the farmers and producers across Ireland who supply Irish food to M&S customers.

Country director at M&S Ireland and Northern Ireland, Eddie Murphy said: “Our Farm to Foodhall campaign continues to champion the incredible work of our Select Farms in Ireland.

“Quality starts at the very beginning of the rearing processes, so we want to highlight the work that farmers like Kevin and his family are doing to ensure our customers get the best tasting and trusted quality lamb every time.”

The campaign also aims to showcase how the company is expanding on its range of products sourced directly from Ireland.

Moriarty said that seeing “first-hand” the passion that goes into producing lamb gives him inspiration to cook at home, and it is even better knowing that he is supporting local producers.

Customers will see the Farm to Foodhall campaign across television advertisements, social media, out of home (OOH) advertising, emails and in-store.

M&S

Meanwhile, M&S UK aims to achieve its Net Zero by 2040 goals, funded through its Plan A Accelerator Fund. The company strives to remove 11,000t of greenhouse emissions and to cut carbon by 8.4%.

This includes a £1 million investment in a change to the diet of the pasture-grazed cows to help reduce the amount of methane produced in a cow’s stomach and released into the atmosphere.

M&S also launched its “Pathway Farming” partnership with beef farmers to identify opportunities to reduce carbon emissions from beef rearing, or more efficient use of fertiliser.