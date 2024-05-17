The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued over €1.6 million in outstanding scheme payments this week.

Some €400,000 was paid out under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

The figures published today (Friday, May 17) show that 120,101 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling €830 million.

This includes the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers payments (€32.8million), as well as the 2023 National Reserve (€4.5 million) payments.

DAFM

The data shows €565,735 was paid out to farmers under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

Almost 37,000 TAMS payments have now been issued by the department to date.

Department official cleared a further €169,000 in payments for farmers participating in the 2023 Eco Scheme over the past week.

120,000 farmers have now received almost €309 million under the scheme which was introduced in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

An additional €150,000 has been issued to participants in the National Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme 2023.

Over €5 million has been issued to 8,400 farmers under the measure to date.

An additional €84,000 was paid out for the 2022 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC).

There was also a further €93,456 issued for farmers in the 2023 Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) this week.

The department paid out €122,000 through the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) 2023, along with almost €28,000 for the Protein Aid Scheme 2023.

BISS

Earlier today, DAFM confirmed that 124,274 farmers applied online for the BISS and other area-based schemes this year.

The deadline for farmers or their advisors to submit applications for these schemes in 2024 fell on Wednesday (May 15).

Around 120,000 farmers made applications for BISS which replaced the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) in the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

A similar number of farmers applied for CRISS, which is designed to redistribute CAP funds from larger farms to medium and smaller sized farms.

The department advised farmers that scheme applications will be accepted after the May 15 closing date, however a 1% per day penalty will be applied in these instances.

Where farmers have made their BISS and other area based schemes application, but now wish to make an amendment, they may make such changes online at www.agfood.ie until midnight on Friday, May 31, without any penalty.