Teagasc is currently inviting tenders for the construction of a calf shed and contracting services at two of its farms.

The agriculture and food development authority is planning to build a calf rearing facility at the Johnstown Castle Beef Research Farm located in Co. Wexford.

An estimated cost for the project is not given but tender documents show that the building will not be financed with European Union funds.

The deadline for the receipt of tenders for this project is 5:00p.m on May 27, 2024.

In February, Teagasc confirmed that plans are currently in place to develop an organic beef research farm at Johnstown Castle.

The 40ha (98.8ac) Kildavin Farm will prepare for organic conversion in the summer of 2024, before the first influx of organic weanlings arrive on the farm in the autumn time.

These weanlings will be carried through to beef on the farm. Both early and late maturing beef breeds will be included in the trials.

Teagasc

Separately, Teagasc is seeking to secure agricultural contracting services for its research centre located in Grange, Co. Meath.

The authority will establish a framework agreement with a maximum value of €150,000 for the hire of agricultural machinery, equipment, mowers and operators. Teagasc BEEF2022 Open Day, Grange, Co. Meath. Image: Teagasc

The contract with the successful tenderers is expected to remain in place for a total of 36 months.

Grange is one of the world’s leading beef production research programmes and aims to identify the key priority needs of the sector using the latest scientific knowledge to develop new technologies.

The facility includes 250ha of grassland, cattle accommodation capacity for over 1,100 animals, facilities to individually feed 300 animals and fully automated intake system for 100 animals.

A suite of forage, animal tissue and molecular laboratories are available to support the research programme.