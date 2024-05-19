A breakdown of suckler and dairy-bred calf births by county in 2023 has revealed which areas of the country have the highest percentage of calves from each sector.

There were 61,741 fewer calves born to beef dams in 2023 than in the previous year, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The figures were released as part of DAFM’s Animal Identification and Movement System (AIMS) Bovine Statistics Report for 2023.

Calves born to dairy dams in 2023 rose by 19,265 head in the year, and made up 67% of the overall calves born last year.

In only nine of the 26 counties there were more calves born to beef dams in 2023. This number of counties has not changed since the publication of the last AIMS report.

According to the report, over 2.39 million calves were born in Ireland last year. The table below gives a breakdown of the composition of the calves born in each county.

Number of beef calves and dairy calves born in each county in 2023. For the purposes of this table, beef and dairy calves are defined by breed of dam:

CountyBeef calves% BeefDairy calves%DairyTotal calves
Carlow11,60736.9%19,85563.1%31,459
Cavan36,41446.1%42,54653.9%78,960
Clare61,12564.1%34,23735.9%95,362
Cork59,09513.1%391,33486.9%450,429
Donegal32,86858.5%23,29841.5%56,166
Dublin2,63352.6%2,36947.4%5,002
Galway83,13065%44,71935%127,849
Kerry37,28527%100,90373%138,188
Kildare12,96737.6%21,51362.4%34,480
Kilkenny24,02018.5%105,97581.5%129,995
Laois24,44330.6%55,34669.4%79,789
Leitrim21,81491.4%2,0628.6%23,876
Limerick27,66818.6%120,86481.4%148,532
Longford20,49962.2%12,46037.8%32,959
Louth8,75029.8%20,58870.2%29,338
Mayo60,66777.4%17,68522.6%78,352
Meath25,23528.3%64,06871.7%89,303
Monaghan25,95239.5%39,77460.5%65,726
Offaly22,79535.4%41,61264.6%64,407
Roscommon41,96679.7%10,68820.3%52,654
Sligo24,80274.3%8,58825.7%33,390
Tipperary42,03818.2%188,55281.8%230,590
Waterford14,93514%91,56186%106,496
Westmeath28,30145.9%33,40554.1%61,706
Wexford23,65221.5%86,54678.5%110,198
Wicklow17,05739.5%26,15560.5%43,212
Totals791,71533%1,606,70367%2,398,418

As the table above indicates, the largest number of suckler calves was born in Co. Galway with 83,130 head born in the area.

The largest number of calves with dairy-breed dams was born in Co. Cork with 391,334 calves.

Looking at percentages, Co. Leitrim has the highest percentage of suckler calves born with 91.4%, followed by Co. Roscommon at 79.7% of all calves born in these counties originating from the suckler herd.

86.9% of all calves born in Co. Cork were from the dairy herd, followed by Co. Waterford with 86% of all calves being born to dairy breed cows.

The county with the lowest number of dairy calves born in it was Co. Leitrim followed by Co. Dublin, while the county with the lowest number of suckler calves born in it was Co. Dublin, followed by Co. Louth.

