The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show is reverting to its traditional indoor format for 2024 and will be held at the Punchestown Event Centre from Tuesday, November 12 to Thursday, November.

The 35th Farm Machinery Show has moved to its new winter date in reaction to industry demands according to FTMTA executive director, Michael Farrelly.

He said: “FTMTA 2024, in its most familiar guise, as the country’s flagship indoor farm machinery show and running over three days, is well and truly back.

“Having previously been associated with February, the show is now moving to November and will revert to being held on a bi-annual basis and will therefore take place out of sync with Agritechnica.

“Since the [Covid-19] pandemic, the ordering cycle for farm machinery has shifted significantly.

FTMTA executive director, Michael Farrelly

“A typical February nowadays involves machines being delivered into dealers’ yards while most serious conversations about new machinery now tend to be had in and around the previous November,” he added.

Farrelly said that taking that key factor into account, along with the busy spring calving and lambing seasons from the typical farmer’s perspective, moving the show to November was a “logical” step to take.



Highlighting why the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show stands alone in an Irish context, Michael Farrelly added: “As is our tradition, we’ll have the manufacturers on-site at Punchestown, talking directly with the visiting public who consistently seek out that first-hand level of detail from the industry’s experts.

“That’s a unique level of interaction that our show prides itself on providing.” Dermot Reddan (5) checking out the hardware at last year’s FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, which was held at Punchestown. Image: Dylan Vaughan

FTMTA president Karol Duigenan added: “Exhibitors and visitors alike will be delighted to see our show returning to its indoor format while moving to a new slot in the farming calendar.

“The industry is constantly evolving and FTMTA has always recognised and reacted to emerging trends and developments.

“Taking the show back indoors was something we had always envisaged following the pandemic so we’re delighted to have taken this significant step.”

Since 1989, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has attracted Irish and international farm machinery specialists, displaying tractors, harvesters and tillage equipment in addition to autonomous farm technology, livestock handling systems and aftermarket products.