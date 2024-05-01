The Social, Economic and Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) has cautiously welcomed the announcement of support for forest owners affected by ash dieback, but said it “awaits further detail”.

Yesterday (Tuesday, April 30), the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine announced a long-awaited package of supports, including improved grant rates for clearing and replanting, as well as a separate €5,000/ha payment for those who engage in clearing and replanting.

The Ash Dieback Action Plan has been broadly welcomed as a step forward, though concerns remain that the funding does not adequately compensate ash plantation owners for their losses, among other issues.

SEEFA said that precise details concerning timelines, exact requirements, and the terms and conditions landowners face, have yet to be established.

SEEFA chairperson Padraig Egan said: “We fully support all assistance provided to landowners and farmers on vital issues like ash dieback.

“We believe this package will encourage more landowners to enter the scheme and will help us toward our environmental goals, adding more active carbon sequestering forests,” Egan added.

SEEFA said that, over “a decade of inaction and poor policy, Irish foresters have been unable to move past ash dieback”.

SEEFA criticised the government for failing, thus far, to convene a taskforce on ash dieback, despite it having already been established.

“We must remain cautious. We are disappointed that the taskforce SEEFA was invited on never met and was not consulted before this announcement,” Egan said.

“Additionally, the resources provided in the package in no way cover maintenance and may leave forest owners at a loss,” he added.

The organisation said that it awaits further details and welcomes further communication from the department, and that it “looks forward to farmers and landowners getting much needed compensation”.

Ash Dieback Action Plan

The comments from SEEFA echo those of Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, food and the marine Claire Kerrane, who said earlier that the action plan is a “step in the right direction”, but that questions still remain.

The Roscommon-Galway TD said that the government “has been asleep at the wheel when it comes to forestry, and particularly regarding ash dieback”.

“This announcement at least signals that they have finally woken up,” Kerrane said.

However, she added: “Detail on the scheme is now needed, and clear communication must be made with farmers and forestry owners affected by ash dieback on what the announcement means for them.

“I am already hearing questions about the absence of some of the 13 recommendations made by the independent review last year in the action plan,” Kerrane said.