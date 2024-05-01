The government’s ash dieback scheme is “a step in the right direction”, however questions still remain, according to Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane.

The Cabinet yesterday (Tuesday, April 30) approved the ‘Ash Dieback Action Plan’, which will provide increased grant rates for clearing and replanting on affected ash plantations.

A €5,000/ha Climate Action Performance Payment (CAPP) will be provided to affected forest owners, separate from the clearing and replanting grants.

Additionally, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed that there will be a 100% increase in the site clearance grant rate, from €1,000 to €2,000, under the Forestry Programme.

Ash dieback

Deputy Claire Kerrane said that the announcement of the long-awaited support scheme has come almost eight months after the publication of an independent review on the government’s response to addressing the tree disease.

“Although very delayed, the announcement of some additional supports for farmers and forestry owners affected by ash dieback is a step in the right direction.

“I have been consistently asking Minister [of State Pippa] Hackett to publish the action plan, following the independent review which was published last September and which described the situation as a ‘national emergency’,” Deputy Kerrane said.

The Roscommon-Galway TD said that the government has “been asleep at the wheel when it comes to forestry, and particularly regarding ash dieback”.

“This announcement at least signals that they have finally woken up,” she said.

Farmers

Deputy Kerrane said the delay in the publishing of a support scheme has taken a toll on the mental health of farmers who have been impacted by the disease on their plantations.

“Detail on the scheme is now needed, and clear communication must be made with farmers and forestry owners affected by ash dieback on what the announcement means for them.

“I am already hearing questions about the absence of some of the 13 recommendations made by the independent review last year in the action plan,” she said.

The TD noted that a recommendation for DAFM to “explore the potential of a one-off ex-gratia payment to be paid to each landowner as recognition of the absence of an effective scheme between 2018 and 2023” has not been mentioned.

Deputy Kerrane has asked Minister Hackett to confirm if this was explored and if financial aid for such a paid could be secured at EU level.

“I would also like the minister to confirm if she considered that some landowners will not be in a position to re-plant, some will not live to see the financial benefit of any new plantations and others, simply have had enough. That cohort needs to be considered.

“Engagement with the sector is crucial if the announced scheme is to work for affected farmers and forestry owners, we cannot see the new scheme just left as before, the minister needs to ensure it actually works,” she said.