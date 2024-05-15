Cross-border dairy-processing cooperative Lakeland Dairies has announced the creation of a young farmer competition which will be part of the co-op’s annual milk quality awards.

The award is aimed at recognising the activity and involvement of young farmers in bringing fresh and new ideas to the family farm.

The winner will receive a £2,000 or €2,000 support to take part in an agricultural study tour of their choice before the end of 2025.

The winner of the ‘Young Farmer’ competition will be announced at a ceremony to mark Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Awards on June 19.

Criteria for study tour competition

Criteria for the Young Farmer competition awards include:

The farmer must be under 35 years of age before the awards on June 19, 2024;

The farmer must be supplying Lakeland Dairies;

The farmer must be farming in their own right or have an active involvement in the family farm;

The farmer must have completed a relevant agricultural qualification;

The farmer must demonstrate a clear commitment to farming practices including grassland management, breeding, milk quality and sustainability.

For how to apply, young farmers should email: [email protected]

Announcing the new competition at the Balmoral Show this week, member relations manager with Lakeland Dairies, Eamon Duignan said: “Recognising and rewarding the activity of young farmers is critical to fostering the next generation of dairy farmers.

“Lakeland Dairies has always worked hard to support and encourage generational renewal at a time when it is appropriate for everyone.

“We have launched this innovative award to underline our unwavering commitment to supporting young farmers on their journey in dairying.

“Dairy farming is a hugely rewarding but challenging profession and we want to assist farmers in gathering knowledge from across the world by providing support to partake in an agricultural study tour.”

Lakeland Dairies

Last week, over 200 dairy farmers gathered today (Friday, May 10) for a water quality event hosted by Lakeland Dairies on the Fitzpatrick family farm in Lisryan, Granard, Co. Longford.

The event – Farming for a Better Future: Protecting our Waters -highlighted the steps that derogation farmers are taking to enhance and protect the quality of Irish waterways.

Speakers at the event included members of Lakeland Dairies’ technical and advisory teams.

There were also representatives present from the Department of Agriculture’s water quality division, Dr. Leanne Roche; Teagasc’s Agricultural Catchment Programme, Eddie Burgess; head of Dairy Knowledge Transfer with Teagasc, Dr. Joe Patton.