Over 200 dairy farmers gathered today (Friday, May 10) for a water quality event hosted by Lakeland Dairies on the Fitzpatrick family farm in Lisryan, Granard, Co. Longford.

The Lakeland Dairies event – Farming for a Better Future: Protecting our Waters highlighted the steps that derogation farmers are taking to enhance and protect the quality of Irish waterways.

Speakers at the event included members of Lakeland Dairies’ technical and advisory teams.

There were also representatives present from the Department of Agriculture’s water quality division, Dr. Leanne Roche; Teagasc’s Agricultural Catchment Programme, Eddie Burgess; Head of dairy knowledge transfer with Teagasc, Dr. Joe Patton.

The Fitzpatrick family farm previously won the Lakeland Dairies Milk Quality Award, and also represented the co-op at the Kerrygold or National Dairy Council (NDC) Quality Milk Awards.

Fitzpatrick said he applies any slurry using a dribble bar and that some 80% of slurry is applied in spring.

In order to adapt for improving water quality, Fitzpatrick said there are certain farmers that have more to do than other farmers, so there may be a need for extra support.

Chair of Lakeland Dairies, Niall Matthews said that across the catchment area in the county “commitment is unwavering”.

Water quality

He said that Lakeland Dairies is “leaving no stone unturned” to improve water quality and retain the derogation.

Matthews said that the co-op has committed five full-time positions to the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP), and has co-funded research projects focusing on nutrient efficiency and sustainable farming practice. Image source: Lakeland Dairies

“The entire foundation of our world-class dairy industry is built on protecting and enhancing our water quality,” Matthews said.

“We must all be proactive, work collectively towards water quality targets, and at the same time highlight a realistic timeline required to see our efforts deliver results.

“I am confident that Irish farmers have a shared commitment to the benefits of environmental farming, as they have had this for hundreds of years past and will continue to do so for hundreds of years into the future,” Matthews said.