John Murphy has been reappointed as the chairperson of Tirlán Co-operative Society for another two-year term, the processor confirmed today (Friday, May 10).

Murphy, who farms near Gorey, Co. Wexford, was first appointed as co-op chairperson in October of 2020, and was first appointed the board in June 2010.

Before becoming chairperson, he served as a vice-chairperson from June 2017.

Murphy holds a Diploma in Corporate Direction from University College Cork (UCC).

Meanwhile, Gerard O’Brien from Co. Waterford and Thomas Phelan from Co. Laois have been appointed to the two vice-chairperson positions.

O’Brien, who farms neat Cappoquin, was first appointed to the board in June 2018 and also holds a Diploma in Corporate Direction from UCC.

Phelan farms near Portlaoise, and was first appointed to the board in June 2021.

Tirlán also confirmed appointments of two regular board members.

James O’Brien from Co. Kilkenny and James Finn from Co. Tipperary have been appointed to the board to fill two vacancies resulting from retirements.

Pat Murphy, who had been a vice-chairperson, and Patrick Whyte both retired as directors from the board of the co-op at this week’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Tirlán AGM

The co-op’s AGM was held yesterday (Thursday, May 9), in Co. Kilkenny, at which Tirlán CEO Jim Bergin urged the government to put a plan in place to improve water quality in order to “deliver the best case to retain Ireland’s nitrates derogation”.

He said that the co-op’s farmers had shown “they are willing to play their part”, and also welcomed recent “pledges” by Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, in relation to the nitrates derogation.

“It is vital that the government act swiftly as there is only 18 months remaining until a decision is made on the retention of Ireland’s derogation to allow farmers operate at 220kg/ha,” Bergin said.

“Now is the time for the government to deliver upon its National Biomethane Strategy to develop an indigenous biomethane sector, including increased slurry and digestate capacity on-farm,” he added.