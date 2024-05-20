The Irish Food Board, Bord Bia has said today, Monday, May 20 that Irish suppliers have not been impacted by the decision of the organisers of Cannes Film Festival to not serve beef as part of its catering menu this year.

The prestigious high profile festival in the south of France has taken place primarily around the Palais des Festivals, since 1946, attracting global film stars to the event each year.

In order to reduce its carbon footprint this year, festival organisers confirmed: “Festival de Cannes is committed to increasing the number of vegetarian options and to no longer serving beef, which is the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Debate has arisen regarding the omission of beef from this year’s menu while at the same time celebrities are invited to attend and predominantly travel via private jet or other airlines, resulting in a significant carbon footprint.

Cannes Film Festival

Commenting on the decision by the organisers in Cannes, a spokesperson for Bord Bia told Agriland: “It is our understanding that no Irish suppliers have been impacted by the decision of the festival.”

While, Irish suppliers are not impacted, the high profile nature of such an event shunning traditional beef dishes, is causing concern among the beef sector across Europe and if other major events might follow suit. Source: Cannes Film Festival (festival-cannes.com)

Since 2019, the Festival de Cannes has calculated its carbon footprint every year with a calculator.

It stated: “This calculation serves as the basis for the definition of the reduction trajectory of its carbon footprint and allows for the annual verification of its implementation in order to ensure that this trajectory is being followed.”

In 2019, the festival’s carbon footprint was measured as being 49,000t of carbon dioxide (CO2) omitted and this reduced to 48,300 in 2023.

This year, organisers have said that 100% of the fleet of official vehicles for the festival is made up of electric cars.

All participants have free access to the city of Cannes’ public transportation system with a dedicated pass, and the festival organisers have said that each year, more than 40,000 journeys are undertaken free of charge by accredited festival goers.

Since 2012, the festival has been involved in a voluntary carbon contribution programme, including a €20 (excl. VAT) eco-contribution for all accredited festival goers.

This is because the emissions from their journeys to Cannes and their accommodations account for over 90% of the event’s carbon footprint.

For its part, the festival has said that it is also committed to supporting environmental projects to the value of €100,000 per year.