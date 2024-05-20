The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) recovered €35,584 in unpaid wages in the agriculture sector in 2023, according to its annual report which was published today (Monday, May 20).

The report shows that the commission inspected 39 employers in the agriculture sector in 2023, of which 22 were found to be in breach of employment law regulations.

The employers inspected in the sector accounted for 3,237 employees.

The WRC carried out 6,519 workplace inspections visits across all sectors in 2023, but with a strong emphasis on certain sectors, including agriculture, construction, fisheries and road transport.

Also, between September 13 and 20, 2023, a campaign of “Action Days against Labour Exploitation” in the agriculture sector saw WRC inspectors carry out inspections throughout Ireland on employers operating within the agricultural sector, including forestry; fruit and vegetable farms; and livestock farms.

A total of 14 unannounced inspections were undertaken during that period, and nine of the employers inspected had employment law breaches.

The WRC report covers a range of sectors, only some of which are tied to agriculture and agri-food.

The food service activities sector saw 1,558 employers inspected, of which 910 (or 58%) were found to be in breach. The inspected workplaces concerned 18,269 employees, while the WRC recovered €565,409 in unpaid wages in the sector.

In the meat processing sector, six employers, responsible for 495 employees, were inspected. Of the six, all but one were found to be in breach. There were no cases of wages going unpaid in this sector.

Nine employers were inspected in the veterinary and animal health services sector, accounting for 206 employees.

Five of the nine were found to be in breach of regulations, with €3,619 in unpaid wages recovered.

The WRC said that, while many employers inspected become compliant, a number of employers do not become compliant and are subject to enforcement action through prosecution.

Of the 125 prosecutions across all sectors in 2023, 111 resulted in successful outcomes, which include successful prosecutions, probation, or charitable donations.

The report also lists convictions secured by the WRC against employers in 2023. There were 64 convictions under a range of employment and workplace relations legislation, of which the large majority, 47 convictions, were against employers in the food services activities sector.