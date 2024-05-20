Irish producers, Teeling Whiskey has introduced a new 40-year-old single malt to its vintage reserve collection limited to just 140 bottles at €15,000 a bottle.

The producers have said it is among the oldest Irish single malt ever bottled and described it as a “rare piece of Irish whiskey history”.

The whiskey consists of 100% malted barley, distilled in 1983, and is aged exclusively in an ex-American Bourbon barrel and bottled at 42.2% with no chill filtration.

The 40-year-old bottle is currently available to purchase directly via the Teeling Whiskey website or by getting in touch with the producers.

The company plans to use a proportion of the sales to support the next generation of leaders studying to make their mark in the Irish brewing, distilling and hospitality industry.

The support is being led through mentorship programmes and funding by a new Phoenix Rising Scholarship in conjunction with Technological University Dublin (TUD).

Teeling Whiskey scholarship

Students, Jack Lynch and Lucy Phelan from Tourism, and James Brady from the School of Food Science at TUD were awarded the scholarships, which will support them for the duration of their studies.

Managing director at Teelings, Jack Teeling said that education is the “cornerstone of progress”.

“Teeling Whiskey aims to support and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators in the Irish brewing, distilling and hospitality industry,” Teeling said.

The brewing and distilling module at the university provides students with the knowledge and practical skills of alcohol beverage technology and production.

The module covers the field of fermentation and demonstrates the process of brewing beers, wine, cider and spirits.

Donor stewardship coordinator at TUD, Jill O’Lone said:

“Teeling is providing an incredible opportunity for TU Dublin students, not only by alleviating financial pressures, but by presenting fantastic opportunities to network and take advantage of invaluable industry experience”.