Met Éireann has upgraded its thunderstorm warning to Status Orange for several counties this afternoon (Monday, May 20).

The alert will apply to Donegal; Leitrim; Mayo and Sligo from 3:00p.m until 9:00p.m today.

The national forecaster said that there will be slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy downpours and potentially large hail in these counties.

This will lead to flash flooding and very difficult traveling conditions with poor visibility.

There is also a risk that the heavy downpours could cause damage to power lines.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in place for Cavan; Donegal Connacht and Longford and will be valid until 9:00p.m today.

The conditions will give risk risk to spot flooding in these areas and poor driving conditions.

The UK Met Office has issued a similar warning until 9:00p.m for Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

Thunderstorm

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising road users to take extra care when using the roads due to the weather warnings.

The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings.

Motorists

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists