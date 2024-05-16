Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in several counties later today (Thursday, May 16).

The warning, which applies to Clare, Cork and Limerick, will be valid from 3:00p.m until 8:00p.m today.

The national forecaster has said that the heavy downpours will be accompanied by hail in some areas.

This could lead to spot flooding, poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that there will be showery conditions over the coming week, with some thundery downpours possible, particularly in the west and southwest of the country.

Due to the nature of the showers rainfall amounts are expected to vary quite considerably.

In general, rainfall amounts are forecasted to vary from around 9% to 110% of normal.

Mean air temperatures are expected to remain warmer than normal over the coming week, with mean temperatures of 12° to 14°C, which is between 1° and 3° above normal.

The mean air temperatures are predicted to be slightly cooler in parts of Donegal at 11°, which is still above normal for this time of year.

Met Éireann said that mean soil temperatures will also continue to be above normal.

Drying conditions will be generally moderate because of showers or longer spells of rain, but this will depend on location.

There will be some improvement at the weekend with dry conditions currently forecast for Saturday (May 18).

There will be a similar situation for those hoping to carry out spraying with an improvement in conditions expected at the weekend.

With varied rainfall amounts expected over the coming week and drier conditions forecasted for the weekend, soil moisture deficits (SMDs) will recover across all soil types.