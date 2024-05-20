Met Éireann has said that conditions may be unsettled at times over the coming week with showers possible across the country.

Over the next seven days rainfall amounts are expected to increase with 1 to 2 times the average rainfall expected countrywide.

Temperatures will be normal for the time of year in the western half of the country while in the east it will remain warmer than average. Mean soil temperatures will continue to be above normal.

It comes as the national meteorological service said that yesterday (Sunday, May 19) was provisionally the warmest day of the year to date.

The highest temperature of 24.6°C was reported at the Met Éireann climate station located in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Four other climate and synoptic weather stations saw the mercury climbed above 24° yesterday: Iniscarra, Co. Cork; Tulla, Co. Clare; Clareville, Co. Limerick and Athenry, Co. Galway. Cappoquin Co. Waterford had 33mm of rain in just 20 mins today which caused flash floods and ditches to collapse with roads blocked. Fair play to farmer that helped clear the road. pic.twitter.com/ogF4qEViCQ— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 19, 2024

There were also reports of flash floods and small landslides in parts of Co. Waterford yesterday due to thunderstorms.

Tributes were paid to a farmer in Cappoquin who helped to clear a road after 33mm of rain fell in a 20-minute period.

Met Éireann

This morning (Monday, May 20) will be dry and bright with sunny spells, showers will develop later in the day, heavy and thundery falls are possible in the midlands and west.

It will feel warm in highest afternoon temperatures of 20° to 23°, winds will be light.

Showers will continue in the west and midlands overnight, before clearing. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 13°, in light breezes.

Showers will develop early on Tuesday (May 21), some heavy falls in the east and south during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 14° to 18°, winds will continue to be light.

It will be cloudy and wet on Tuesday night, feeling a little mild in lowest overnight temperatures of 9° to 12°.

Scattered showers will become more persistent in western and northern counties on Wednesday (May 22). Isolated showers will push eastwards by evening.

There will be moderate to fresh northwesterly winds and highest temperatures of 14° to 17°.

Thursday (May 23) will be cloudy, a band of rain will arrive in the east and north during the afternoon, drier conditions in the west and south until rain develops overnight there. Highest temperatures of 11° to 15°.

Current indications are that Friday will be a wet day, with widespread rain and light winds.

Met Éireann has said that drying conditions will be generally moderate or poor over the coming week due to showers or rain at times.

However, this will vary day by day and from location to location depending on where the showers fall.

Spraying opportunities will also be moderate or poor over the coming week as a result of showers or longer spells of rain.

Over the coming week, soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types are expected to deteriorate with all soils in the southern half of the country becoming saturated or waterlogged.