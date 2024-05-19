A number of interesting and rewarding career opportunities are open in the agri-sector at the minute, and one of them may suit you.

These jobs are featured on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new positions that come available in the agri-sector.

To learn more about these jobs, including how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Sales director

United Feeds, part of the Dale Farm group, is inviting applications from candidates interested in joining its team to lead its sales activites.

Reporting to the general manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for delivering a strategy of profitability through the sales of animal feed, fertiliser and associated products through existing markets while capitalising on new business opportunities.

The successful candidate will be degree qualified, ideally in an agriculture-related discipline, and have a minimum of five years commercial experience, with at least two of those successfully leading a team. A solid understanding of the local agri-food industry is essential.

Agri lead at Tirlán Kilberry branch

Tirlán has an opportunity for an individual who is willing to work and wants to build a career in the agricultural industry. This role will report to the branch manager and will assist in all duties required to safely and effectively carry out the daily branch operations.

This role is based in Tirlán’s Kilberry Branch, Co Meath.

The preferred candidate will have extensive agri-technical knowledge and strong communication skills, with proven abilities in problem-solving situations.

Senior farm assistant New Zealand

An Irish-run dairy farm in New Zealand is seeking a senior farm assistant to work with the 850-cow herd in Invercargill. The farm is looking for an assistant for the 2024/2025 season, starting in mid-July.

The farm is looking for someone with a minimum of two years experience who wants to further their experience in dairy farming, with a view to becoming a manager within the next year or two.

The candidate must be confident milking cows and able to detect mastitis, and be able to drive a tractor, while training in certain other tasks will be provided.

Roles at IOA

The Irish Organic Association is looking to recruit trainee certification officers and farm inspectors.

Inspectors and certification officers are expected to possess a combination of relevant educational background, preferably with inspection experience, and it is essential they have a keen interest in organic agriculture.

The trainee will be trained in all relevant aspects of the role in order to assist in administering the Irish Organic Farmers and Growers Association Inspection and Certification Program.

The inspector role is based in the midlands and southeast of the country.

Technical sales advisors/agronomists

Grassland Agro is seeking highly motivated technical sales advisors/agronomists to join its team in the regions of north Co. Wexford, Co. Carlow, Co. Monaghan/north Co. Louth, and Co. Galway.

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of the Grassland Agro product range – in soil conditioning, fertilization and mineral supplements – direct to farmers through local co-ops and merchants in the region.

Candidates will require commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills experience, as well as a degree in agriculture, agricultural science, or a related field.

Administrator at Athenry Mart

Athenry Mart in Co. Galway is looking to take on an administrator to provide support across multiple areas of the business.

The candidate will require a flexible and proactive approach, a proven record of customer management, and strong communication skills to liaise with staff at all levels of the business.

A passion for agriculture and attention to detail are a necessity to be successful in this role.

Farm manager

Curraghmore Estate in Co. Waterford is currently seeking to recruit a farm manager for its livestock farm suckler and sheep enterprise.

This is a full-time permanent position, and previous experience is essential.

Sheep enterprise manager

Gurteen College is looking to take on a sheep enterprise unit manager to manage the college’s sheep flock in an efficient and profitable manor, while demonstrating best practice and enabling teaching staff to use the flock as a teaching tool.

This role primarily covers the management of the sheep flock while assisting the beef enterprise unit manager in some cattle tasks.

The college is seeking an individual who is team orientated with the ability to work on their own initiative, multi-task, and prioritise work.