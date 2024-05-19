Ballinrobe Mart in Co. Mayo seen the overall cattle trade remain strong this week, despite recent moves by processors to reduce beef price.

According to mart manager Teresa Gibsey, there was “a high demand for heifers, with prices reaching €1,870/head or €3.72/kg”.

Heifer prices ranged from €460-1,870/head or €2.00-3.72/kg. The average price paid for Angus-cross heifers on the day was €2.71/kg.

Meanwhile, the average price paid for Charolais-cross heifers was €3.02/kg, while Limousin-cross heifers made an average price of €2.91/kg.

Heifers weighing over the 500kg mark sold for an average price of €2.88/kg and heifers in the 400kg-500kg weight bracket sold for an average price of €2.78/kg.



The top prices from the heifer sale included:

Limousin heifer weighing 600kg sold for €1,870 or €3.12/kg;

Limousin heifer weighing 595kg sold for €1,840 or €3.09/kg;

Charolais heifer weighing 585kgsold for €1,810 or €3.09/kg;

Angus heifer weighing 505kgsold for €1,420 or €2.81/kg;

Angus heifer weighing 262kg sold for €830 or €3.16/kg;

Charolais heifer weighing 250kgsold for €930 or €3.72/kg;

Limousin heifer weighing 175kg sold for €600 or €3.43/kg.

Commenting on the trade seen in the bullock sale and the mart manager described the trade as being “on fire for bullocks, especially yearling bullocks”.

Bullock prices ranged from €500-2,070/head or €2.02-4.09/kg.

The average price paid for Angus bullocks was €2.71/kg while Charolais bullocks averaged €3.24/kg. Limousin bullocks averaged €3.47/kg.

The average for bullocks weighing 500kg and above was €2.59/kg and bullocks in the 400 to 500kg weight bracket made an average price of €2.80/kg. Lighter bullocks in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket averaged €3.10/kg.

Top prices on the day were:

Simmental bullock weighing 760kg sold for €2,070 or €2.72/kg;

Limousinbullock weighing 615kg sold for €1,890 or €3.07/kg;

Charolais bullock weighing 395kg sold for €1,360 or €3.44/kg;

Angus bullock weighing 385kg sold for €1,190 or €3.09/kg;

Limousin bullock weighing 320kg sold for €1,310 or €4.09/kg;

Angus bullock weighing 300kg sold for €1,040 or €3.47/kg.

Dry cows made from €400 to €2,070 with the best price going to an eight year old Charolais cow weighing 755kg selling for €2.74/kg or €2070.

Another Simmental cow weighing 740kg made €1,690 or €2.28/kg. The average sale price for cows was €2.08/kg.

A cow and calf unit made €2,220 for a five year old Limousin cow with an April-born bull calf at foot.

Ballinrobe Mart is set to host an end of the month continental bullock sale on Wednesday, May 29, and the mart manager added: “This is the last chance to buy stock for the 28-week period to have them ready for our end-of-year sale on December 11.

Sheep sale at Ballinrobe Mart

Numbers in the sheep sale on Thursday, May 16, were described as “still high for the month of May with “good quality sheep on offer”.

One of the most notable prices of the sale was €236/head paid for a batch of 65kg hoggets.

Another notable sale was a pen of spring lambs weighing 42kg, which fetched an impressive price of €4.62/kg or €194/head.

Lambs were making from €2.22-4.62/kg with an average of €3.97/kg or €60-236 with an average of €183 holding firm to previous weeks.

Sample prices from the sheep sale:

54kg sold for €228/head or €4.22/kg;

52kg sold for €215/head or €4.13/kg;

46.5kg sold for €200/head or €4.30/kg;

43kg sold for €183/head or €4.26/kg.

Prices for ewes with lambs at foot ranged from €120-295. Cull ewes ranged from €68-212/head with an average of €144/head paid.

Sample prices for cull ewes included:

92kg made €212 or €2.30/kg;

78kg made €180 or €2.31/kg;

70kg made €16 or €2.34/kg.

Ballinrobe Mart hosts its sheep sale every Thursday.