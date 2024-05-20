The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has confirmed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Kerry county executive will be held online this year.

The unusual move follows a decision by IFA National Council last week to relieve eight officers of the Kerry executive from their positions.

The group refused to sign a certificate stating that they would accept the rules and the democratic decisions of the organisation.

The remaining nine members on the executive had agreed to sign the document.

Kerry IFA

It marks the latest twist in long-running tensions within the IFA in Kerry, which has involved multiple grievances and led to calls for mediation from some.

IFA president Francie Gorman met with Kerry county officers in recent months in a bid to resolve matters, but this proved unsuccessful.

In July 2022, Kerry IFA chair Kenny Jones made a formal complaint to IFA, headquarters mainly related to messages posted in messaging groups, and to messages sent directly to him.

Three members of the Kerry county executive were contacted by IFA headquarters in relation to the complaint, and one of them, Michael O’Dowd, was banned from holding an officer role in the organisation for four years.

O’Dowd does not accept the decision of the national council or the manner in which the complaint was dealt with by the IFA.

The issue has caused a deep division and has also impacted the workings of the association in the county.

A number of separate complaints from Kerry IFA county officers have also been lodged with IFA headquarters on a range of matters which are still outstanding. Kerry IFA chair Kenny Jones. Image Source: IFA

Chair of Kerry IFA Kenny Jones told Agriland that the decision to hold the AGM in an online format was made by IFA National Council. The meeting is due to take place in late June.

Outside of the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be the first time that an IFA county executive AGM will be held online.

Jones said that letters are currently being drafted to be sent to every branch in the county outlining the procedure of the meeting and to request nominations for positions on the county executive.

He said that voting for positions on the Kerry county executive will be undertaken through a postal ballot.

It is understood that the members of the county executive who have been relieved of their positions will be able to run for office within the organisation again.

However, this will be dependant on whether they agree to sign the certificate.

During last week’s meeting, IFA National Council agreed that any candidate seeking election in any county executive will be required to sign this new declaration.

Kerry is the first county where this new rule will apply.