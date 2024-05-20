This week’s factory quotes for finished beef cattle sees a reduction in base price for the third consecutive week.

Factory procurement staff are citing sluggish market demand for the prime cuts of beef as one of the main attributing factors to the reduction in their beef-price offerings.

There had been a general expectation amongst farmers that price would have been in a more positive position coming into the final two weeks of May, however, price quotes would indicate this expectation has not materialised.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

Quotes for heifers and steers are back 5c/kg this week. Despite this, many of the cattle booked in for this week’s kill will have been booked in at last week’s prices but the reduced price is expected to set in to the trade this week.

Heifers are being quoted at €5.05-5.10/kg on the grid in general this week. On the higher-end of the price scale, up to €5.20/kg on the grid is still available for heifers with a carcass weight ranging from 300-400kg.

Bullocks (steers) are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg on the grid in general this week. On the higher-end of the price scale, up to €5.15/kg on the grid is on offer for steers with a carcass weight ranging from 300-400kg.

Cows

Cow price appears to be a little more steady than prime cattle price with some processors quoting similar cow prices to last week with others reducing their quote for O and P grade cows but still allowing a premium for quality R and U grade cows.

Up to €5.00/kg is still being quoted for U grade cows with €4.70-4.80/kg being quoted for good R grade cows.

O grade cows are being quoted at €4.30/kg, with P grade cows being quoted at €4.20/kg.

There is plenty of variation in the prices actually being paid for cows depending on carcass weight, grade and fat score.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €5.25-5.35/kg for U grades, with €5.15-5.25/kg being quoted for R grade bulls. O grade bulls are being quoted at €4.95-5.05/kg and P grade bulls are being quoted at €4.85-4.95/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €5.00-5.05/kg on the grid.