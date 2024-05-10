A tractor that was stolen from a shed in Co. Galway was recovered in Co. Wexford a short time later.

The owner of the John Deere 6105r tractor confirmed to Agriland that the tractor is now back in their possession.

The tractor was taken from a farm in the Kinvara area of Co. Galway between Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4.

The tractor was taken from Galway on the back of a truck, and was transported over 200km to where it was later recovered in New Ross, Co. Wexford. Source: Ronan Donnellan of the Pumphouse Bar, Kilmurry, Co. Clare

The tractor was distinctive, as the red bale grabs were still attached, and the truck and tractor were spotted going through Kilmurry in Co. Clare at 3.45p.m on Saturday.

CCTV footage from the Pumphouse Bar captured the stolen tractor at this time.

Co. Clare Fianna Fáil councillor, Alan O’Callaghan told Agriland that one of the back wheels on the tractor was completely flat, which caused people to notice.

“Friends of mine were actually behind the truck for a while, and they couldn’t get over how much it was leaning,” he said.

He added that the truck was “very recognisable” as it had a blue cab with two white doors.

Gardaí confirmed to Agriland that “investigations are ongoing” into the unauthorized taking of the tractor.

A Garda spokesperson said that “no arrests have been made”.

O’Callaghan said he is “hoping there’ll be a conviction” over the theft, as he said it “cannot go without someone being held accountable”.

The Co. Clare councillor also said that while he has been canvassing for the local elections, he has visited many farmyards where he has seen a “lot of machinery”, and he has urged farmers to take measures to prevent them from being taken.

Referring to the theft of the tractor, O’Callaghan said “hopefully it will sow a seed in the farming and the contracting community to be cognisant of someone taking what you have worked for”.

Thefts

Meanwhile, Gardaí are investigating an incident of theft from a farm property in Ardrahan, Co. Galway between Thursday, May 2 and Saturday, May 4.

A number of items were taken from the farm, but Gardaí confirmed that “no arrests have been made” and that investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí also received report of an incident of theft that occurred at a premises in the Sixmilebridge area of Co. Clare on Friday, May 3, 2024.

The stolen items were hay bales, Gardaí could confirm, adding that no arrests have been made over the theft.